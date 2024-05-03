Bomb kills at least 12 people, including children, at two displacement camps in eastern Congo

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Attacks at two displacement camps in eastern Congo’s North Kivu province have killed at least 12 people, including children. An army spokesman blamed the attacks on a rebel group, known as M23, with alleged links to Rwanda. The rebel group denied the accusations, blaming the government. M23 has seized more territory in the area this week after capturing Rubaya, a mining town in eastern Congo known for producing a key mineral used in smartphones.

