College of the Desert nursing student receives recycled vehicle

A College of the Desert nursing student is now the owner of a recycled ride!

The 20-20 Hyundai Elantra was donated by Allstate and refurbished by Fix Auto Palm Desert South.

It's a part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Ride program.

Diane Von Kaenal balances her academic schedule with single parenthood. When her car broke down for the second time, she worried that she would not be able to complete her clinical nursing experiences and degrees.

She has been relying on classmates to make it to class.

"It's amazing. Nursing School has been real tough, and you know, things happen. If anything's gonna happen, it's gonna happen in school. And so I'm very grateful to be receiving a car to be able to reliably transport me where I need to go," Von Kaenal said.

Von Kaenal says that thanks to her new car, she'll stay on track for her graduation this month. After she graduates, she'll be working at Desert Regional Medical Center in the ICU.