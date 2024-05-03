Congressman praises heckling of war protesters, including 1 who made monkey gestures at Black woman
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Israel-Hamas war demonstrations at the University of Mississippi turned ugly when one counter-protester appeared to make monkey noises and gestures at a Black woman. A far-right congressman from Georgia praised the raucous gathering. A social media post Friday post by Rep. Mike Collins included video showing the racist jeers. Collins wrote that Ole Miss was “taking care of business.” University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce says several people received warnings from law enforcement during the Thursday events. Boyce said some statements were “offensive and unacceptable.” Nobody was arrested on the campus in Oxford, Mississippi, but more than 2,400 arrests have occurred during protests on U.S. campuses since April 17.