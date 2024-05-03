Fantasy Springs Resort Casino hosting job fair on May 9

For those looking for an exciting job in the hospitality industry, career advancement opportunities, and leadership and development training, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino is hosting a job fair on Thursday, May 9 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Special Events Center.

The award-winning resort is looking to fill dozens of positions.

Managers will be onsite to interview applicants and extend job offers on the spot for a wide range of roles such as Marketing Professional, Public Safety Officer, Restaurant Server, Beverage Bartenders/Servers, Cook, Cash Ops, Cage Cashier, Main Banker, Table Games Dealers/Floor Supervisors, Engineering, Public Safety, openings at the Hotel, and more.

The first 100 job seekers who attend and are interviewed, will receive a $50.00 gift card.

To register, contact the Recruitment Center at 760-238-5687 to register. Walk-ins are also welcome.

There are also many other opportunities within the company at Fantasy Springs. Applicants can view all available employment opportunities at www.fantasyspringsresort.com/employment/.

Job perks include Tuition Reimbursement, Robust Health Benefits Package, 401 (k) Retirement Programs, Entertainment and Restaurant Discounts throughout the property, Free Meals for All Team Members, Wellness Programs, Free Family Events,Gas Card Raffles and more.

“Our team members here at Fantasy Springs are highly valued and respected, and we are dedicated to foster fulfilling and stable careers,” said Human Resources Director Robert Silverang. “As a testament to our committment, many of our employees have been with us for years, many 20 plus years. We pride ourselves in creating a positive and supportive work culture and it shows!”

With over 1,000 full- and part time employees, Fantasy Springs offers numerous incentives and special recognition for those who best exemplify Fantasy Springs’ values.

For more information, visit https://www.fantasyspringsresort.com