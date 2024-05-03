German foreign minister says Russia will face consequences for ‘absolutely intolerable’ cyberattack
SYDNEY (AP) — Germany says Russia will face consequences after accusing its military intelligence service of masterminding an “absolutely intolerable” cyberattack. Relations between the two European countries have been tense, with Germany providing military support to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is visiting Australia, says Russian state hackers were behind a cyberattack last year that targeted the Social Democrats, the leading party in Germany’s governing coalition.