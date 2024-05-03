German foreign minister says Russia will face consequences for monthslong cyber espionage

BRUSSELS (AP) — Germany says Russia will face consequences after accusing its military intelligence service of masterminding an “absolutely intolerable” cyberespionage campaign. European Union and NATO member countries also said they will not let Russia’s “malicious” cyber behavior go unanswered. Relations between Russia and Germany have been tense. Germany is providing military support to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is visiting Australia, says Russian state hackers were behind an intrusion last year that targeted the Social Democrats, the leading party in Germany’s governing coalition.

