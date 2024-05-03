Imperial Irrigation District acquires $38 Million in project funding

The Imperial Irrigation District secured $38 million in funding for multiple energy infrastructure projects, the utility announced today.

More than two-thirds of the money came from federal grants, according to the district.

"The Coachella Valley Energy Resilience Initiative is a testament to our proactive efforts to increase energy reliability across the region and reduce costs for our ratepayers,'' IID Board of Directors Vice Chair JB Hamby said in a statement.

More than 80% of the money will be invested in the K-Line Transmission Hardening Project, aimed at redesigning and strengthening a 60-mile sub-transmission line that is ``crucial'' for consistency in power supply, according to IID.

The project is expected to be completed within three years, with supporters including Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California; Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Indio; and Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella.

The majority of the funding, almost $24 million, originates from FEMA's Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program. IID contributed the remainder.

"These projects demonstrate our ongoing dedication to ensuring a reliable and cost-effective energy future for Eastern Coachella Valley,'' IID Director Karin Eugenio said. "By securing federal grants, we enhance infrastructure reliability while minimizing financial impact on the communities we proudly serve."

Congress has allotted $1.2 million for the Mecca/North Shore Energy Infrastructure Project, according to the Department of Energy. IID has contributed another $1.2 million to the initiative, intended to provide infrastructure upgrades to increase service reliability in those communities.

IID also earmarked $3.9 million to purchase two shipping container-sized portable generators which can be deployed when power is knocked out by natural disasters.

"These strategic investments reflect our deep commitment to the community and our effective partnerships at the federal level,'' Hamby said.