King Charles’ longtime charity celebrates new name and U.S. expansion at New York gala

NEW YORK (AP) — The King’s Trust has celebrated its new name, an update of King Charles III’s long-running charity The Prince’s Trust. The organization marked the expansion of its work in the United States with a star-studded gala in New York City on Thursday night. The Prince’s Trust was founded in 1976 when then-Prince Charles used his severance pay from the Royal Navy to launch the nonprofit dedicated to helping unemployed young people in the United Kingdom get job training. Since then, the charity has expanded its education and employment initiatives into 25 countries, including the U.S., where it launched its first program in The Bronx last year.

