PSUSD celebrates ‘School Lunch Hero Day’

The Palm Springs Unified School District is celebrating "School Lunch Hero Day"

"There are a lot of families that these are the meals the kids eat, breakfast lunch and supper every single day and that's important that we're able to provide that for them and it's all free of charge, which is even better," said Sarah Phelps of PSUSD.

On Friday, the district surprised cafeteria staff at each school with a special lunch delivery.

PSUSD officials say that they want to thank the "unsung heroes" in the lunch room for their hard work making sure that students get the nutrition they need.