Skip to Content
News

PSUSD celebrates ‘School Lunch Hero Day’

By
Published 7:40 PM

 The Palm Springs Unified School District is celebrating "School Lunch Hero Day"

"There are a lot of families that these are the meals the kids eat, breakfast lunch and supper every single day and that's important that we're able to provide that for them and it's all free of charge, which is even better," said Sarah Phelps of PSUSD.

On Friday, the district surprised cafeteria staff at each school with a special lunch delivery. 

PSUSD officials say that they want to thank the "unsung heroes" in the lunch room for their hard work making sure that students get the nutrition they need. 

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content