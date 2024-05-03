The Kentucky Derby is turning 150 years old. It’s survived world wars and controversies of all kinds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby turns 150 years old this Saturday. America’s longest continuously held sporting event has survived two world wars, the Great Depression and pandemics, including COVID-19 in 2020. That year it was run in virtual silence without the usual crowd of 150,000. The first Saturday in May is known for fast horses, stylishly dressed fans and mint juleps served in souvenir glasses. Among the changes this year is the value of the race, which has been boosted to $5 million, and the new $200 million paddock where the Derby horses will be saddled at Churchill Downs.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.