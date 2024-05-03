The Latest | A hostage held in Gaza dies as Israel and Hamas work on a cease-fire deal

Dror Or, a 49-year-old held captive in Gaza, has died. The Hostages Families Forum said Friday that Or marks the 38th hostage killed. Israel says militants still hold around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others. Hamas said Thursday it would send a delegation to Cairo as soon as possible to keep working on cease-fire talks. A leaked truce proposal hints at compromises by both sides after months of talks languishing in a stalemate. The war has killed over 34,000 Palestinians in Gaza driven around 80% of the population of 2.3 million from their homes. In the United States, more than 2,000 protesters have been arrested as students call for universities to separate themselves from any companies that are advancing Israel’s military efforts in Gaza.

