The Latest | Hope Hicks takes the witness stand in Trump’s hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Hope Hicks, who served as Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign press secretary, has taken the witness stand in his New York hush money case. Her testimony on the trial’s 11th day is the latest in a frenzied second week of witness testimony. She follows forensic analyst Douglas Daus and paralegal Georgia Longstreet in testifying. Prosecutors say Trump and his associates orchestrated a scheme to buy and bury stories that might hurt his 2016 campaign. He is accused of falsifying internal business records to hide the true nature of those payments. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.