A look at commencement ceremonies as US campuses are roiled by protests over the Israel-Hamas war

Some U.S. universities that have been roiled by protests over the Israel-Hamas war have taken steps to contain disruptions during their commencement ceremonies. University of Michigan’s commencement was held early Saturday with a few interruptions. Ahead of the ceremony, the school had said staff and security officers were ready to respond and that interfering with commencement would not be considered free speech. Indiana University has designed protest zones outside graduation venues ahead of its commencement planned for Saturday evening.

