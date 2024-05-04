Cinco de Mayo celebrations throughout the Coachella Valley

There are several ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this Sunday, including the MiChavela Festival.

Luchador Brewing Company is hosting the event in Cathedral City ahead of the holiday until 11 p.m. Saturday.

It's the brewery's second annual festival. Luchador Brewing Company's co-owner, Brent Miller says last year's turnout was so big, they had to turn 400 people away because of fire code restrictions.

The event featured luchador wrestling, a beer garden, live music and a car show for attendees.

Miller says he hopes the event becomes an annual gathering that can bring the community together every year.

“We have six different michelada vendors that will be giving samples of their proprietary mix. Then they'll be using our lucha lager which is one of our signature beers, our Mexican style lager to mix with their michelada and finish off the whole drink," said Miller.

The brewery will be having a lot of specials Sunday for Cinco de Mayo as well. They're reminding everyone to have fun, but to also have a safe plan to get home, whether it be an Uber, Lyft, or a designated driver.

The Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City is also hosting “Viva La Lucha: Lucha Libre Mexicana."

The event is taking place at the Agave Caliente Terraza starting at 7 p.m.

Organizers promise a night of action-packed Mexican wrestling.

Tickets start at $25.

