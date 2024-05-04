Driver dies after crashing into White House perimeter gate, Secret Service says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say a driver has died after crashing a vehicle into a gate at the White House. The U.S. Secret Service says in a statement that the driver was found dead in the vehicle following the crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at an outer perimeter gate of the White House complex. The agency says security protocols were implemented but there was no threat to the White House. The driver was not immediately identified. The Secret Service says it will continue to investigate the matter, while turning over the fatal crash portion of the investigation to the Washington Metropolitan Police Department.

