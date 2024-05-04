Investigators say student killed by police outside Wisconsin school had pointed pellet rifle

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a student who was killed by police outside a Wisconsin school pointed a pellet rifle at officers and had refused to drop the weapon. The Wisconsin Department of Justice released very few other details Saturday, three days after the shooting at Mount Horeb Middle School, 25 miles west of Madison, the state capital. The student, whose name and age still have not been released, did not get into the school on Wednesday. No one else was physically injured, but the school was on lockdown for several hours during the incident.

