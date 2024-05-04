Labour’s Sadiq Khan reelected as London mayor as UK’s ruling Conservatives face more electoral pain
By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Sadiq Khan, the Labour Party’s mayor of London, has romped to victory, securing a record third straight term at City Hall, on another hugely disappointing day for the U.K.’s governing Conservatives ahead of a looming general election. Khan won a little more than a million votes, or nearly 44% of the vote, more than 11 percentage points ahead of his main challenger, the Conservative Party’s Susan Hall. The incumbent Labour mayors in Liverpool, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire were also reelected Saturday, while the party looks to have ousted the Conservative mayor in West Midlands. A recount is underway there.