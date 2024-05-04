London takes center stage as vote count begins in mayoral contest that could be closer than thought

LONDON (AP) — London takes center stage as the counting of votes is underway in the capital city’s mayoral contest, a day after Britain’s governing Conservative Party suffered a drubbing in local election results. Sadiq Khan, the Labour Party mayor who is chasing a historic third straight election win, had been widely expected to win easily, but there are some concerns that the race may be tighter than previously thought. The result is due around lunchtime Saturday. Overall, the results of Thursday’s array of local elections cemented expectations that the Labour Party will return to power after 14 years in a U.K. general election that will take place in the coming months.

