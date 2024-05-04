Power blackouts hit Tanzania as Cyclone Hidaya intensifies toward the country’s coastline

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A major blackout has hit most of Tanzania as heavy rains and strong winds from Cyclone Hidaya lashed the country following weeks of flooding in the region. Ferry services between Tanzania’s commercial hub, Dar es Salaam, and Zanzibar were suspended as Cyclone Hidaya approached the East African coast with maximum winds of 33 mph and powerful gusts. Authorities warned residents to exercise caution as the intensity of the cyclone increases. The weather service said more than usual amounts of rainfall were recorded in coastal areas overnight. The Tanzania Red Cross Society has been carrying out preparedness campaigns along the coast.

