Traffic Alert: Gene Autry Trail and Indian Canyon Drive closed at the wash

Original Post: May 4, 2024 - 11 p.m.

Here's a traffic alert to keep in mind if you're commuting in and out of Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Police report that both Gene Autry Trail and Indian Canyon Drive are closed at the wash.

The closures are due to blowing sand, built up on the popular stretches.

Vista Chino remains open, but you are asked to use caution and plan for more travel time if you plan to use this route.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued by our First Alert Weather Team through Sunday. You can get our latest weather forecast HERE.

