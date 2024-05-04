Skip to Content
News

Traffic Alert: Gene Autry Trail and Indian Canyon Drive closed at the wash

By
May 4, 2024 11:15 PM
Published 11:09 PM

Original Post: May 4, 2024 - 11 p.m.

Here's a traffic alert to keep in mind if you're commuting in and out of Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Police report that both Gene Autry Trail and Indian Canyon Drive are closed at the wash.

The closures are due to blowing sand, built up on the popular stretches.

Vista Chino remains open, but you are asked to use caution and plan for more travel time if you plan to use this route.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued by our First Alert Weather Team through Sunday. You can get our latest weather forecast HERE.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content