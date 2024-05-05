It’s (almost) Met Gala time. Here’s how to watch fashion’s big night and what to know

NEW YORK (AP) — Attention all you fashionistas: It’s almost Met Gala time. Yes, the first Monday in May is upon us. The Metropolitan Museum of Art will soon turn into a palooza of A-list celebrities from film, fashion, music, sports, politics and social media. You can watch the fashion parade live on Vogue.com and its various digital platforms, including YouTube and TikTok, beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern. About 400 invited luminaries are expected. The gala pays for the Met’s Costume Institute, raising about $22 million last year. The theme this year is “The Garden of Time.” It’s tied to the museum’s spring exhibition opening Friday.

