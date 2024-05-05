Panama awaits results of election dominated by a former leader barred from running

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panamanians voted in an election consumed by unfolding drama surrounding the country’s former president, even though he’s not on the ballot. Voters in the Central American nation weighed promises of economic prosperity and migratory crackdowns against a corruption scandal. The presidential race remained in uncertain waters until Friday morning, when Panama’s Supreme Court ruled that leading presidential contender José Raúl Mulino should be permitted to run. Mulino joined the race late, replacing former President Ricardo Martinelli as the candidate for the Achieving Goals party. Martinelli was barred from running in March after he was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for money laundering.

By JUAN ZAMORANO and MEGAN JANETSKY Associated Press

