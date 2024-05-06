A gene long thought to just raise the risk for Alzheimer’s may cause some cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, researchers have identified a genetic form of late-in-life Alzheimer’s disease. Most cases of the mind-robbing disease occur after age 65. A gene called APOE4 has long been considered a key risk factor. But new research says if people inherit two copies of that gene it’s not just a risk — it appears to be the underlying cause. About 15% of Alzheimer’s patients are thought to carry the gene pair. Scientists say the distinction could have implications for both research and treatment. The findings were published Monday in Nature Medicine.

