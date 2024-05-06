An American soldier was arrested in Russia and accused of stealing, US officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American soldier has been arrested in Russia and accused of stealing. That’s according to two U.S. officials who spoke to The Associated Press. The soldier, who is not being identified, was stationed in South Korea and was in the process of returning home to the United States. Instead, he traveled to Russia. According to the officials, the soldier was arrested late last week in Vladivostok, a Pacific port city, and remains in custody. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel details.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

