Biden speaks with Netanyahu as Israelis appear closer to Rafah offensive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Monday morning a White House official and National Security Council spokesperson said, as Israel appeared closer to launching an offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah. That move is staunchly opposed by the U.S. on humanitarian grounds. A National Security Council spokesperson says Biden reiterated U.S. concerns about an invasion of Rafah and said he believes reaching a cease-fire with Hamas is the best way to protect the lives of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the call before an official White House statement was released.

By ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.