Biden warns Netanyahu against major Rafah offensive as divide between the 2 leaders grows

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has urgently warned Israeli’s Benjamin Netanyahu against launching an offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah as the divide between the two leaders continues to grow along with the mounting Palestinian death toll. The call between Biden and Netanyahu came as Israel appeared to be moving closer to a major military operation to root out Hamas militants in Rafah. That’s something that Biden and his top aides have repeatedly told Israeli officials will only lead to more death and worsen the despair in the war-ravaged territory.

By ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

