Floodwaters start receding around Houston area as recovery begins following rescues and evacuations

HOUSTON (AP) — Floodwaters in the Houston area are starting to recede, allowing residents to begin returning to their homes and assess damages after days of heavy rainfall. The flooding had led to hundreds of rescues — including people who were stranded on rooftops. Officials in Harris County, where Houston is located, are reporting no deaths or major injuries from the flooding. But authorities in North Texas say a 4-year-old boy died after riding in a car that was swept away in fast waters. Harris County officials said Monday they’re transitioning from a response phase into recovery mode and cleanup. Houston is one of the most flood-prone metro areas in the country.

