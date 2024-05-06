How Rita Moreno uses honors like an upcoming public television award to further her philanthropy
By GLENN GAMBOA
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Rita Moreno says it was always in her nature to be generous – to hold doors for people and help lighten a mother’s load if she was struggling with shopping bags and children. But Moreno, still the only Latina EGOT — winner of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards — in history, says it took a particularly outspoken roommate to teach her the importance of politics and philanthropy, which she has put to good use over the decades. For her trailblazing career and philanthropic accomplishments, Moreno will be honored at the WNET Group 2024 Gala at the Edison Ballroom in New York City on Tuesday night.