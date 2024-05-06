Inspired by the Met, ‘sleeping baddies’ tackle medical debt at the Debt Gala’s pajama party
By JAMES POLLARD
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The Met Gala has inspired pajama-clad New Yorkers to fundraise for medical debt relief at an alternative benefit called the Debt Gala. Some 200 attendees dressed for its “Sleeping Baddies” theme to raise money for medical bill relief on Sunday. Hosted in Brooklyn one night before the Met Gala, the benefit’s thrifty getups and raunchy comedy routines are a far cry from its glitzy, star-studded namesake. It’s one of several alternative galas that have emerged to democratize the exclusive springtime fundraiser’s spectacle and highlight other causes. This year’s beneficiaries include Dollar For, a non-profit that says it has eliminated almost $50 million in medical debt.