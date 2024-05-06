Jayne Anne Phillips’ novel ‘Night Watch,’ Eboni Booth’s drama ‘Primary Trust’ among Pulitzer winners
NEW YORK (AP) — Jayne Anne Phillips’ “Night Watch,” a mother-daughter saga set in a West Virginia asylum after the Civil War, has won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. The drama prize was awarded to Eboni Booth’s “Primary Trust,” about a bookstore worker’s unexpected journey after he loses his job. Two winners were announced Monday in the biography category, Jonathan Eig for his Martin Luther King biography “King” and Ilyon Woo’s “Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom.” Jacqueline Jones received the history prize for “No Right to an Honest Living.”