Liberal icon Bernie Sanders is running for Senate reelection, squelching retirement rumors

Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is running for re-election, squelching speculation that he might retire at a difficult moment for Democrats The 82-year-old liberal icon from Vermont announced Monday that he’s seeking his fourth term in the U.S. Senate. He says in a video announcement that American democracy is in question, and the 2024 election in many ways will be the most consequential in our lifetime. He sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020 but has endorsed President Joe Biden this year — though disagreeing stronglywith Biden on aid for Israel in Gaza.

