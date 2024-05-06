Milwaukee election leader ousted 6 months before election in presidential swing state

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee’s election leader has been ousted by the mayor in a surprise move that comes just six months before Wisconsin’s largest city will be in the spotlight in the presidential swing state. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Monday that he would be replacing Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall with her deputy, Paulina Gutierrez. Milwaukee has been at the center of attention in Wisconsin, a state known for extremely close presidential elections. The mayor’s spokesperson said the change didn’t have anything to do with how Woodall ran elections. And Johnson stressed that the change would not affect how elections are run in Milwaukee.

