Nigerian journalist’s arrest last week triggers criticism of worsening press freedoms

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian journalist’s arrest last week has triggered criticism of worsening press freedoms in the West African country. Daniel Ojukwu with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism went missing last Wednesday in the economic hub of Lagos. His family and employer found out on Friday that he was detained and held in a police station for allegedly violating the country’s Cybercrime Act, often criticized as a tool for censorship. His employer, the foundation, said on Monday that his arrest followed a report about alleged financial mismanagement of over 147 million naira — about $104,600 — involving a senior government official. Ojukwu has since been transferred to the country’s capital, Abuja.

