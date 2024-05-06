Skeletons from a former Hitler base were too decayed to determine who they were and how they died
By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish prosecutors have ended an investigation into skeletons found at a site where German dictator Adolf Hitler and other Nazi leaders spent time during World War II because the advanced decay made it impossible to determine the cause of death. The remains were found Feb. 24 at Wolf’s Lair, which was Hitler’s chief headquarters from 1941-44 when the area was part of Germany. The compound of about 200 Nazi bunkers and military barracks hidden in deep woods was the site of the failed assassination attempt on Hitler by Col. Claus Stauffenberg in 1944. The site is now a tourist attraction. The bones were likely from at least three men and a child, but their identities were unknown.