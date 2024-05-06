Skip to Content
Storm chasers spot tornado in Oklahoma as hail pelts Kansas. Forecasts warn more is to come

By ALEXA ST. JOHN, SEAN MURPHY and JIM SALTER
Storm chasers have spotted a tornado on the ground in rural Oklahoma as large hail pelts parts of Kansas. Forecasters have issued a rare high risk warning for the two states. The greatest risk of damaging weather includes areas in Oklahoma, such as Sulphur and Holdenville, still recovering from a deadly tornado last month. Both the Plains and Midwest have been hammered by tornadoes this spring. The storm chasers detected several small funnels emerging from clouds Monday before identifying a twister near the small Oklahoma town of Okeene. No damage was immediately reported. Meanwhile, apple-sized hail was reported near Ellinwood, Kansas, northwest of Wichita. The severe weather follows heavy rainfall in Houston, where floodwaters began to recede Monday.

