The Latest | Hamas says it agreed to a cease-fire, as Palestinians in Gaza celebrate

The Hamas militant group said Monday it had accepted a cease-fire proposal from mediators Egypt and Qatar, which could end seven months of war in Gaza. However, it’s uncertain whether a deal had been sealed. An Israeli official warned that the plan approved by Hamas “is not the framework Israel proposed.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity because Israel is still formulating a formal response, and did not elaborate. The announcement came hours after Israel’s military said it ordered around 100,000 people to evacuate the southern Gaza city of Rafah, signaling that a long-promised ground invasion could be imminent. Israel says Rafah is Hamas’ last stronghold. The death toll in Gaza has soared to more than 34,500 people, according to local health officials.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.