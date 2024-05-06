The Latest | Israel approves Rafah military operation, hours after Hamas agrees to a cease-fire

Israeli leaders have approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces are now striking targets in the area. The move came hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal, which could end seven months of war in Gaza. However, it’s uncertain whether a deal had been sealed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that the proposal was “far from Israel’s essential demands.” Israel says Rafah is Hamas’ last stronghold. The United States says it opposes a Rafah invasion unless Israel provides a “credible” plan for protecting civilians there. More than a million people in Rafah are huddled in tents and overcrowded apartments after fleeing Israel’s military offensive in other parts of the territory.

