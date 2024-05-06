The Latest | Judge fines Trump $1K for contempt, threatens jail time if he violates gag order again

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Donald Trump’s hush money trial has sanctioned him for again violating his gag order. The judge fined the former president $1,000 on Monday and warned that future violations could result in jail time. Witness testimony was set to resume thereafter, setting the stage for an even deeper dive into the events and people involved in what prosecutors say was a scheme to influence the 2016 presidential election by buying and burying negative stories about Trump. The trial is in its 12th day. Trump is accused of falsifying internal business records to cover up hush money payments, recording them instead as legal expenses. He has pleaded not guilty.

