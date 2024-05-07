After deadly Oklahoma tornado, forecasters warn Midwest residents to brace for more weather
By ALEXA ST. JOHN, SEAN MURPHY and JIM SALTER
Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Weather forecasters are warning residents in several Midwest states to brace for dangerous storms that could include tornadoes. The National Weather Service says some tornadoes were spotted in southwestern Michigan on Tuesday, including one that blitzed parts of Portage. It wasn’t immediately known if there were injuries. A tornado watch was issued Tuesday for portions of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. Forecasters say Tuesday’s storms were not expected to pose as intense a threat. On Monday, powerful storms erupted across the central United States, bringing tornadoes to rural Oklahoma and large hail in parts of Kansas. At least one death was reported in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, and another man is missing.