After deadly Oklahoma tornado, forecasters warn Midwest residents to brace for more weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Weather forecasters are warning residents in several Midwest states to brace for dangerous storms that could include tornadoes. The National Weather Service says some tornadoes were spotted in southwestern Michigan on Tuesday, including one that blitzed parts of Portage. It wasn’t immediately known if there were injuries. A tornado watch was issued Tuesday for portions of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. Forecasters say Tuesday’s storms were not expected to pose as intense a threat. On Monday, powerful storms erupted across the central United States, bringing tornadoes to rural Oklahoma and large hail in parts of Kansas. At least one death was reported in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, and another man is missing.

By ALEXA ST. JOHN, SEAN MURPHY and JIM SALTER Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.