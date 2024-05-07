American is sentenced to 10 days in jail for reportedly breaking into a Russian children’s library

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — An American English-language tutor has been arrested in Moscow on hooliganism charges for reportedly breaking into a children’s library while intoxicated and has been sentenced to 10 days in jail. State news agency RIA-Novosti says William Nycum was found in the library on Friday after breaking a window to gain entry. News reports say Nycum was in Russia on a six-month tourist visa, staying with acquaintances and working as an English instructor. The arrest comes at a time of heightened tension between Russia and the United States centering on Russia’s war in Ukraine, and increasing concern about Americans detained in Russia.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.