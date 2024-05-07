Dali crew will stay on board during controlled demolition to remove fallen bridge from ship’s deck

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say the crew of the Dali will shelter in place aboard the grounded container ship while demolition crews use explosives to break down the largest remaining span of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge. Officials said Tuesday that the controlled demolition is expected to take place within the coming days. It will allow the ship to be guided back into the Port of Baltimore. Officials previously said they hoped to remove the Dali by May 10 and reopen the port’s 50-foot main channel by the end of May. The 21-member crew hasn’t been allowed to leave the Dali since the March 26 disaster.

