Details of UK military personnel exposed in huge payroll data breach

LONDON (AP) — British officials say the names and bank details of thousands of serving British soldiers, sailors and air force members have been exposed in a data breach at a payroll system. The defense ministry says Defense Secretary Grant Shapps will make a statement in the House of Commons on Tuesday “setting out the multi-point plan to support and protect personnel.” The ministry wouldn’t comment on a Sky News report that Chinese hackers are suspected of carrying out the cyberattack. The breach occurred at a third-party payroll system holding bank details of all serving armed forces personnel and some veterans. In a few cases, addresses may also have been exposed. So far, investigators have found no evidence that data have been removed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.