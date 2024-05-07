Fire burning in Cabazon grows to 15-to-20 acres

A vegetation fire burning in Cabazon has grown to 15-20 acres, CAL FIRE confirmed.

The fire was initially reported just before 2:00 PM in the area of Apache Trail and Bonita Drive.

A CAL FIRE spokesperson said the call started at a one-acre fire burning at a moderate rate of speed. As of 2:40 PM, the fire has grown to 15-20 acres.

Additional resources have been called out.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. We'll have the latest details live starting at 4:00 PM on News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2.