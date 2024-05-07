Has Israel followed the law in its war in Gaza? The US is due to render a first-of-its-kind verdict

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is due to deliver a first-of-its-kind formal verdict on whether Israel’s conduct of its war in Gaza complies with international and U.S. laws. The decision is due from the administration on Wednesday. However, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller has said that deadline may slip. The formal assessment of whether Israel has used U.S. weapons and other military assistance lawfully is mandated under a directive issued by President Joe Biden in February. The White House agreed to the review under pressure from Democratic lawmakers. A growing number of those Democrats, and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, have demanded the U.S. start conditioning military aid to Israel in light of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.