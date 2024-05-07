Here is what Stormy Daniels testified happened between her and Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s attorneys have unsuccessfully pushed for a mistrial during the testimony of porn actor Stormy Daniels. She was testifying at Trump’s hush money criminal trial that she had a sexual encounter with Trump after meeting him at a Lake Tahoe celebrity golf outing where her studio was a sponsor. Daniels was paid $130,000 during the final weeks of Trump’s 2016 Republican presidential campaign to keep quiet about the encounter with Trump a decade before. He has denied having sex with her. Trump has complained about having to be in court and not campaigning for president. Daniels’ testimony in particular might underscore how much of a distraction the trial is from the business of running for president.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.