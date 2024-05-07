Judges say they’ll draw new Louisiana election map if lawmakers don’t by June 3

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal judges say the Louisiana Legislature must pass a new election map by June 3 or face having the panel impose one on the state. The order on Tuesday came from a panel that recently threw out a congressional election map giving the state a second mostly Black district. The panel is made up of two federal district judges and an appellate judge. Lawmakers are meeting in Baton Rouge, in a regular session that will end by June 3. The judges said they would begin work on a remedial plan of their own while giving lawmakers a chance to come up with a plan.

