Malaysian government defends presence of companies that supply weapons to Israel at defense show

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia will not interfere in business relations between arms manufacturers and other countries, its defense minister said after protesters demanded that the government expel companies that supply weapons to Israel from an international exhibition. Pro-Palestinian activists rallied outside the exhibition center to protest the participation of weapons makers they say are complicit in Israel’s offensive in Gaza. They say their presence is inconsistent with the government’s support for Palestinian statehood and insensitive to Malaysians who oppose Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territories. Defense Minister Khaled Nordion says Malaysia opposes all injustice against the Palestinian people but will not interfere in relations between global defense manufacturers and other countries.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.