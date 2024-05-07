Minnesota ethics panel defers action on senator charged with burglary until after next court date

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota Senate ethics panel has deferred further action on a complaint against a lawmaker who’s charged with burglary until after her next court date. Prosecutors say Democratic Sen. Nicole Mitchell told police she broke into her estranged stepmother’s house last month because her stepmother refused to give her items of sentimental value from her late father. Mitchell’s status has posed a dilemma for fellow Democrats because they hold only a one-seat majority in the Senate. Mitchell may enter a plea at her next court appearance on June 10. So the ethics panel decided Tuesday night to reconvene June 12.

