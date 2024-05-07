Rescuers bring out survivors from the rubble a day after a deadly building collapse in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Rescue teams searching for dozens of construction workers missing after a multi-story apartment complex collapsed in a coastal city in South Africa have brought out more survivors as the operation entered a second night of desperate work to find anyone alive in the mangled wreckage. Authorities said Tuesday that 26 workers have been rescued from the site where a five-story building that was under construction collapsed at around 2 p.m. on Monday. At least seven people have been confirmed dead in the tragedy and another 42 are believed to be still buried in the debris. The building collapsed in the city of George on South Africa’s south coast.

