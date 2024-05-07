The Eurovision Song Contest is kicking off with pop and protests as the war in Gaza casts a shadow

MALMÖ, Sweden (AP) — Competition in the 68th Eurovision Song Contest kicks off Tuesday in Sweden. The war in Gaza is casting a shadow over the sequin-spangled pop extravaganza. The event begins with the first of two semi-finals in the Swedish city of Malmo, with another on Thursday. They will winnow a field of 37 nations down to 26 who will compete in Saturday’s final. Security is tight as Malmo expects an influx of some 100,000 Eurovision fans, along with tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters. Performers are feeling political pressure. Some say they have been inundated with messages on social media urging them to boycott the event.

By JILL LAWLESS and MARTIN MEISSNER Associated Press

